Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,383,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 572,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 771,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

