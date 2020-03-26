Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,300 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 148,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,437. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.