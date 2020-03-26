Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 178,900 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,217 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 178,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $3,908,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 6,985,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.