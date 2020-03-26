Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,200 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 63,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,470. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

