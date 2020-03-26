Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 28,700 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Glu Mobile worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $3,802,661.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 304,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $937.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.