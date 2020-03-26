Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 74,607 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 74,607 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 32,442,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,736,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

