SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $6.95, 7,423,159 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,391,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Get SLM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.