SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 571.9% in March

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 571.9% from the February 27th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOHO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,895. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Research analysts anticipate that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.19%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

