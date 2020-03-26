SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stock Price Up 8.4%

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $64.27, approximately 219,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 203,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after buying an additional 363,209 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,607,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

