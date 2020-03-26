SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Trading 8.3% Higher

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.70, 787,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 566,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

