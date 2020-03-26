SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of MMTM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.05. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $146.69.

