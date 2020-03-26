SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Up 8.1%

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $74.15, 5,754,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,247,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

