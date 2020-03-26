SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Trading Up 8.4%

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.03, 155,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 134,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

