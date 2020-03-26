SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 30th (NYSEARCA:XES)

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) are going to reverse split on Monday, March 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 27th.

NYSEARCA:XES traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 3,844,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

