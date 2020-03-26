SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 30th (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 30th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 4,831,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,606,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

