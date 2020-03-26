SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,602,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,740,000 after acquiring an additional 782,820 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,578,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,211,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of XRT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. 9,341,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.