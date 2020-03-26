Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)’s share price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.07, approximately 363,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 404,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,580,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,190,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,022,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

