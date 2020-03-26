SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Stock Price Down 12.1%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD) shares were down 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 2,176,565 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 348,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $19.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

