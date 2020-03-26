Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 14,875 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.07% of Humana worth $32,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock traded up $35.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.48. 2,204,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,200. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

