Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 157,141 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,141 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $33,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 648,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 218,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,417 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 240,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 144,620 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 900,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,273 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,315. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,726. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

