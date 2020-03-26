Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 2,625 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $69,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 59.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. 12,550,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

