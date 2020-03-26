Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 4,828 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.25% of Realty Income worth $60,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Realty Income stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,627. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.