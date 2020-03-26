Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 86,429 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,429 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $90,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after acquiring an additional 587,937 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,191,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

