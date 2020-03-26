Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.53% of Pool worth $45,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock traded up $9.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.00. 328,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,773. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $157.06 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.60.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.