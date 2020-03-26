Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.32% of Welltower worth $105,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. 8,434,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,861. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.29. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

