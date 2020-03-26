Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 5,742 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.58% of Insulet worth $60,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 188,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,203,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $8.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.43. 735,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 924.61 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

