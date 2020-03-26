Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.60% of Paylocity worth $103,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 682,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

