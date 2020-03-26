Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,199 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.18% of ConocoPhillips worth $127,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after buying an additional 246,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,294,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,051. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

