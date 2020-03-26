Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,369 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $35,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 259,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

