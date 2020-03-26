Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,638 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.82. 9,053,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

