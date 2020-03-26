Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $128.23 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,918 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $128,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,095,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 12,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,029,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 444,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after buying an additional 285,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,508,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,847,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

