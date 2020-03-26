Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $32.83 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,860 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $32,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.67. 11,093,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,397,502. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

