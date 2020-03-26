Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $33.33 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,132 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $33,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,548. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

