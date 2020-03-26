Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $34.24 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.14% of McKesson worth $34,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,777. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.35. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $111.71 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

