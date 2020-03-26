Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $34.33 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $34,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,712,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

PSX traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.39. 6,014,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,129. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

