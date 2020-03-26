Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $46.19 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $46,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $12,767,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 271,670 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 126,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 824,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,944,000 after acquiring an additional 89,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $139,256.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 324,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

