Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $57.88 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,191 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $57,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 803,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,950. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2,536.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,267,521.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

