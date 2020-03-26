Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $59.98 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,240 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $59,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,449 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,000. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

