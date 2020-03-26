Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $60.98 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $60,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,433,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,433,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.