Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $72.89 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 263,043 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $72,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $31.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.73. 77,281,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,671,919. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.28, a PEG ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.25. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

