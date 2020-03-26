Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $72.98 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $72,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $30.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,855. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

