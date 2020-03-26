Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $99.73 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,614 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $99,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. S&P Equity Research lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

