Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,085 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.77% of EVO Payments worth $38,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVOP. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.01.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 601,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Goldman purchased 2,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

