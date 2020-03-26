Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $66,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

