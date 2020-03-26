Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $96.83 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 489,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,828,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.22% of L3Harris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX traded up $11.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.95. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

