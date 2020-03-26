Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 775,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 478,400 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $86,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,388. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

