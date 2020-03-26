Standard Life Aberdeen plc Makes New $38.09 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,135,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,085,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.21% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 8,906,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,219. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.72.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from to in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

