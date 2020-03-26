Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 181,100 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 2.46% of Addus Homecare worth $37,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 847.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 913.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

ADUS traded up $7.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.00. 165,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. Sidoti dropped their price target on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.