Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,401 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.32% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $15,577,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,229. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

