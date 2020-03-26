Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.66. 5,268,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,842. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

